Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit

Before he and Meghan Markle arrived in The Netherlands for the 2020 Invictus Games (postponed to 2022, of course), Prince Harry had an audience with Queen Elizabeth II — or his granny, if you're one of the few people who can call the queen their grandmother. Until now, nobody knew exactly what they talked about, but Harry spoke to the BBC and shared that it was just a quick catch-up session and she wished the U.K.'s Invictus Games delegation all the best as they competed.