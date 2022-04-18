Prince Harry Shared What He and the Queen Talked About During That Surprise Visit
Before he and Meghan Markle arrived in The Netherlands for the 2020 Invictus Games (postponed to 2022, of course), Prince Harry had an audience with Queen Elizabeth II — or his granny, if you're one of the few people who can call the queen their grandmother. Until now, nobody knew exactly what they talked about, but Harry spoke to the BBC and shared that it was just a quick catch-up session and she wished the U.K.'s Invictus Games delegation all the best as they competed.
"She had plenty of messages for Team U.K., which I have already passed on to most of them," Harry said of the conversation he had in Windsor Castle with Elizabeth. "So, it was great to see her. I'm sure she would love to be here if she could."
The visit last week was the very first time that Harry and Meghan returned to Europe together since they stepped away from the royal family and their positions as senior royals back in 2020. After their stop in Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to The Hague on Friday, where they attended a welcome event for the Invictus Games. During the weekend that followed, the two participated in various events, including a Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday, the games' opening ceremony, and more sporting events on Sunday.
They did not attend the royal Easter service at St. George's Chapel with the Cambridges and other royal family members — and neither did the queen. Instead, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attended the traditional Royal Maundy Service last week and other traditional Easter events over the holiday weekend.