Prince Harry Shared a Sweet Message Saying Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Are "Together in Peace"

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death and the subsequent mourning period and complex royal protocol that are currently in place, Prince Harry took some time to offer sweet words to his grandmother.

In a message posted to the Archewell website, Harry sweetly referred to the late monarch as "granny" and explained that after her death last week, she is reunited with her husband, Prince Philip. In his note, Harry also called his grandmother a "guiding compass" for many people and reminded readers that she was committed to "service and duty" for her whole life.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," Harry's message reads. "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

The message continued with mentions of Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's first meeting and, later, the times that she got to see her great-grandchildren. Harry also honored his father, King Charles III, mentioning him by his new title.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry added. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8. On Sept. 10, Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to visit with mourners paying their respects outside the palace.