Prince Harry Explained Why He Won't Be in Military Uniform at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that an official announcement was made stating that Prince Harry would not be attending the upcoming funeral and the proceeding events in full military uniform like his father, King Charles III, even though the Duke of Sussex is a military veteran. According to an official statement from the Sussexes, Harry isn't bothered by not being permitted to wear his military regalia and hopes that the attention at the funeral will be on the queen, not him and what he is or isn't allowed to wear.

"Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will wear a mourning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," a statement from Harry's spokesperson read, according to Entertainment Tonight. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Harry served in the Royal Army for a decade. During his service, he rose to the rank of captain and went on two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

ET notes thatafter Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, they lost a few of their privileges. Harry relinquished his honorary military appointments as part of the process.

"That's been a tough pill to swallow, and one that has been the most painful for [his wife] Meghan [Markle] to witness him go through," a source close to Meghan and Harry said in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family. "It's the one that made Harry emotional."

In the book, the authors wrote about a public event where Harry mentioned the situation, saying to a major that he was upset. "I am devastated that I am having to step down," he said.