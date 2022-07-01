Prince Harry Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to Princess Diana on What Would've Been Her 61st Birthday

“I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on July 1, 2022
prince harry
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry reflected on Princess Diana's legacy on what would have been her 61st birthday. On Friday, the prince made a surprise appearance during a virtual ceremony for the Diana Award, which recognizes young philanthropists and is the only charity to carry the name of his late mother, where he thanked this year's recipients for "keeping her voice alive."

"Today, we're reflecting on what would have been my mother's 61st birthday," Harry shared in the video address. "And this year is also 25 years since her passing. There isn't a day during the past two and half decades where I haven't thought about the mark she left not only on me and my brother, but on all of our lives."

He continued, "I see her legacy in all of you. I see her legacy in a Diana Award community that spans multiple generations. I see her legacy every time I meet with families, young people, and children from all corners of the world. And, I see my mum's legacy when I look at my own children every day."

Prince Harry then encouraged viewers to "take extra time to not just remember her as she lived, but to reflect on the life she continues to lead through so many," before touching on his late mother's impact on how he parents his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet.

"My mother instilled in me, and in all of us, a drive to speak up and fight for a better world. And now, as a husband and a parent, my mother's voice is even stronger in my life," he said. "All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so."

Prince William also shared a letter with Diana Award winners in which he thanked them for their social action and humanitarian work. "Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today!" William wrote. "You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts."

He later added, "You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognizing incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

