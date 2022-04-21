Prince Harry Says He Believes He Makes Princess Diana Proud

Prince Harry is feeling his late mother's support during the 2020 Invictus Games. The duke and father of two recently told People that he thinks Princess Diana would be proud of his accomplishments.

"I certainly hope and believe everything I do makes her proud," he said. "In the 12 short years I was lucky enough to have with her, I saw and felt the energy and lift she got from helping others, no matter their background, ailment or status. Her life and theirs was better for it, however short theirs or hers was."

He added, "I honor my mother in everything I do. I am my mother's son."

Princess Di was also on his mind earlier this week during an interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, saying his mother's presence was "constant." "It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before," he said before later adding that he believes his mother helped his older brother Prince William and now its Harry's turn.

"She's got him set up and now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids. The circumstances are obviously different. I feel her presence in almost everything I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before without question. She's watching over us."

Now that he has two young ones at home — Archie and Lilibet — Harry says he's enjoying all aspects of fatherhood, even the chaos. "I love it and I love every part of it. I always wanted to be a dad and have my own kids and now I have two little people who I am responsible for."