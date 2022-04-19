Prince Harry is ready to mend his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, but reportedly, he may want a little bit of help in doing so. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, Harry is in the market for a moderator.

"Harry, I'm told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "It was something that he had suggested to his father. He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."

The author added that Harry is hoping to be in a better place with his brother and father, Prince Charles, by Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June, when he plans to travel to the U.K.

"I'm hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out," she said. "I would imagine it's more to do with his brother. I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they're not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult."

While the two brothers didn't see each other during Prince Harry's most recent visit with the queen, Nicholl doesn't think that was intentional. "I think people will read into William, perhaps, deliberately not being here in that same week that his brother was coming over," she said. "I don't think it was deliberately staged like that, personally, and I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday. Over Easter, they wanted to take the children skiing. I think what wasn't clear, was that once Harry's trip was confirmed and it was all going ahead, William wasn't going to change his holiday plans to come back or cut short his holiday in order to see his brother."

Prince Harry and Prince William Clapping Locking Eyes Opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre Credit: Getty Images

After all, she noted that the meeting was just between the Sussexes and the queen. "For the meeting with the queen, it was just the queen, Meghan, and Harry, and very few details of that meeting has been leaked. I suspect it's going stay quite watertight. I think the Sussexes really have to prove that they can be trusted now, and that they are now back in touch with the family."