Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly Started "Quarreling" at Prince Philip's Funeral
"They were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever."
While royal fans had high hopes for a reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William when they reunited for the first time in more than a year at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral this spring, the brothers reportedly failed to put an end to their ongoing rift.
According to royal historian Robert Lacey, the opposite happened, and an argument broke out between Harry and Will "within minutes of the siblings getting inside the castle and beyond camera vision." In a new article for The Daily Mail, Lacey continued, "They started quarreling again."
"There they were, at each other's throats as fiercely as ever," a friend of the family told Lacey. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."
RELATED: Prince Harry Reportedly Decided To Do the Oprah Interview After He Was Stripped of His Military Titles
Despite rumors of a friendly family talk following the funeral service, Lacey wrote that those reports were inaccurate. "There was no reconciliation, and no brotherly sit-down or 'mini summit' following Prince Philip's funeral," he said, adding that conflict between them likely won't end "any time soon."
Earlier this week a source close to the royal family told People that "everyone was optimistic" for Will and Harry to come together again, "but nothing really happened." Another insider added, "There was not really any time to build bridges." The brothers will, however, have another chance for a reunion next week when they attend the statue unveiling of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace Gardens.