Get Ready for a Prince Harry Memoir
The Duke of Sussex is penning an "intimate and heartfelt" look at his life.
Make space on your bookshelf next to Meghan Markle's The Bench. Prince Harry is set to release a memoir, giving him the opportunity to be the second bestselling author in the family, following in Meghan's footsteps. According to US News, Random House announced the news on Twitter, adding that the book will be the first time that Harry shares his experiences with growing up as a royal, his time in Afghanistan, and his life as a father and husband.
The outlet adds that Harry will donate all proceeds to charity and that other financial terms were not shared. Meghan's The Bench was released through Random House Books for Young Readers.
"Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," Random House wrote. "Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story."
Page Six adds that Harry is working with J.R. Moehringer on his still-untitled book. The ghostwriter has worked with Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the past and has won a Pulitzer Prize. The first draft has reportedly already been completed and should be submitted to Random House in August or October for a release date in late 2022.
"Insiders are already discussing how much he'll go in detail about his family after a huge fallout with William and accusing William and Charles of being trapped in their roles on the bombshell Oprah interview," a source said. "He last saw William a few weeks ago at the Diana statue unveiling where, despite sharing a laugh with William, he jumped on a plane that afternoon to go home."