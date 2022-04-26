Prince Harry Talked About the "Immense" Difference Between How People View Therapy in California and the U.K.

Prince Harry hasn't been shy about his work with mental health, but in a new interview, he focused on how different cultures look at going to therapy. Now that he's calling California home, he says that he can see a stark difference between how people view therapy and seeking mental health guidance back in England and how it's approached here across the pond. Harry spoke about his experiences with therapy on Reid Hoffman's podcast, Masters of Scale, today alongside BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux. Harry is currently the CIO — chief impact officer — of BetterUp, a firm that handles professional coaching, immersive learning, and more.