A Resurfaced Interview With Prince Harry Reveals His Real Feelings About the Press
Even pre-Meghan Markle, he didn't hold back.
A lot of royal critics claim that Meghan Markle was the catalyst for Prince Harry's desire to step away from his royal duties, but resurfaced interviews show that he's had very strong feelings about being a royal — and in the public eye — long before he got married. Twitter user Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) shared a compilation of clips, with Harry speaking out about how he's painted in the British tabloids and his clear disdain for everything that's written about him.
"I just generally don't like England that much and, you know, it's nice to get away from all the press and the papers and the general shite that they write," he said in one clip.
Another, which was filmed during his time in the British Army (he served for over a decade and earned the titles of Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command), shows him speaking about how many people underestimated him in his role in the British armed forces.
"The media said that they'd never keep their mouths shut, um, if I went into the same job, so I'd have to do something different if I wanted to go," he answered when a reporter asked him about his military service and whether or not it'd be too dangerous for him to be a soldier.
And another clip shows Harry speaking frankly about how he reads what's written about him, even though everyone around him seems to think it's an awful idea. He just understands that not everything is true, though he also knows that other readers don't share the same opinion.
"My father says don't read it, everyone says don't read it, because it's always rubbish, I'm surprised how many people in the U.K. actually read it," he said. "I mean everyone's guilty for buying the newspapers, I guess, but hopefully no one actually believes what they read. I certainly don't."
In a new interview with Oprah Winfrey that is set to air on March 7, Harry explained that his biggest fear before leaving the royal family was "history repeating itself," referencing the way his mother, Princess Diana, was treated by the press.
"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry says in a clip shared before the interview. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago. It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."