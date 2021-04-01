Prince Harry Had a Beach Day With His Dog Pula
Alexa, play Katy Perry's "California Gurls."
Now that the Oprah interview is in the rearview, it looks like Prince Harry is taking time to kick back in the most Californian way possible. People reports that Harry spent a day at the beach with his pup Pula, soaking up the sun and enjoying the waves, looking about as carefree and cool as he can knowing that rumors are still swirling about the state of the royal family in the wake of his and Meghan Markle's sit-down.
In the photos, Harry is wearing a white T-shirt and cargo shorts as well as a backward baseball cap and sunglasses. The magazine notes that he and Pula were playing catch and that both dog and prince weren't afraid to get a little wet. A source explained that Harry looked just like a local.
"He looked totally at ease," the source said. "He has a great relationship with his dog, walking it off-leash. He looked just like a Montecito local just doing his thing — very relaxed walking barefoot."
People adds that Harry and Meghan adopted Pula right after they got married in 2018. The rescue lab joined Meghan's other dog, a rescue beagle named Guy. The dog's name has a special meaning to the couple, too. Not only does it mean "rain" in Setswana, the language spoken in Botswana, it's also the official currency of the African nation. Botswana is special to the Sussexes, since it's where Harry to Meghan when they started dating. Along with Meghan and Harry, Pula also made an appearance when the Sussexes spoke with Oprah.
Yesterday's beach trip is just the latest visit to the sand for Harry. The Sussexes shared a clip of the whole family, including Archie and Guy, at the beach during the CBS interview.
The outdoor activities are special to Harry, he said, noting that it was something he never got to experience when he was growing up across the pond.
"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Oprah. "The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young."