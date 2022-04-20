Prince Harry Talks To Archie About "Grandma Diana"

Prince Harry is keeping his mother's spirit alive. During a new interview with Today's Hoda Kotb, the Duke of Sussex revealed how he talks about Princess Diana with his and Meghan Markle's 2-year-old son, Archie. In fact, the couple even shows the youngster photos of his late grandmother.

"I don't tell him all the stuff that happened," he told Kotb, referring to Princess Di's fatal car accident in 1997. "But certainly, 'This is Grandma Diana.'"

The duke went on to say that his mother's presence is "constant." "It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before," he said before adding that he believes she is looking over him and his family.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie 2019 Royal Tour of South Africa Credit: Getty Images

"It's almost as though she has done her bit with my brother and now she is very much like helping me. She's got him set up and now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like. He's got his kids, I've got my kids," he said, referring to Prince William and his family. "The circumstances are obviously different. I feel her presence in almost everything I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before without question. She's watching over us."

Now that Harry is a father to Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, he is thoroughly enjoying everything that comes along with it. "All of it, the chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself and soul. When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sorts of stuff and forget who you are," he explained. "I love it and I love every part of it. I always wanted to be a dad and have my own kids and now I have two little people who I am responsible for."

To make matters even more fun, Harry says Archie also inherited part of his "cheeky" personality. "I always try and keep that. I think that, the cheekiness is something that keeps you alive," he said before giving an example of the toddler's feistiness while his parents are working from home. "This whole working from home stuff is not all its cracked up to be. Certainly post-COVID, it is really hard when you and your kids are in the same place. It is hard to separate the work from them because they overlap. Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them which is nice."