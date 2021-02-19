Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Respond After the Queen Strips Their Royal Roles
"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."
The messy Prince Harry and Meghan Markle royal exit saga continues. On Friday morning, Buckingham Palace released a statement, regarding Markle and Prince Harry's status as working members of the royal family.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," the statement read.
"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family." The Palace added, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."
According to Royal editor Omid Scobie, a source from the Palace added that the couple's decision to not return to their roles after a year was "made after conversations between The Duke of Sussex and Members of The Royal Family."
The Duke and Duchess will keep their titles, however, all of their honorary duties are stripped, including their military, commonwealth, and charitable associations. For Harry, these include the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force Honington, the Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving, England Rugby, and the RFL. For Meghan, these include the National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The two are also stripped of their joint duty to The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Following Buckingham Palace's statement, a spokesperson for the Sussexes put out a separate powerful (that kind of throws some shade) statement that reads, "As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."