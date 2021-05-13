Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pretended Not to Know Each Other At a Supermarket When They First Started Dating
He compared his life to 'The Truman Show.'
Prince Harry just compared his life to a mixture of The Truman Show — the movie starring Jim Carrey, whose character finds out his life is a TV show — and being an animal at the zoo.
The Duke appeared on Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert on Thursday and revealed some interesting facts about the beginning of his and wife Meghan Markle's relationship. The pair went "incognito" at a London supermarket and pretended they didn't know each other.
'The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles," he explained to Shepard. 'There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi.' I texted her saying 'is this the right one,' and she said 'no you want parchment paper,' and I'm like 'where's the parchment paper?!'
He added, "I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It's amazing how much chewing gum you see, it's a mess."
And while Harry didn't specify which store, Markle was spotted leaving Whole Foods outside of Kensington Palace in 2016, according to DailyMail.
The Armchair Expert hosted by both Shepard and Monica Padman is making a move to Spotify, where Harry and Meghan have also recently signed a multi-million dollar deal for an Archewell Audio channel.