Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to Reconcile With Prince Harry

After reports that Prince Charles is quaking in his bespoke bench-made shoes over what may or may not be in the pages of Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, sources close to the royal family say that the two are actually on good terms, contrary to what headlines may be leading everyone to believe. Speaking with The Mirror, sources claim that the two have been speaking via video call and that the conversations have been "constructive."

According to the sources, Charles wants to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The calls are "good-natured and enjoyable" and are setting the stage for a "journey of rediscovery" between the father and son. It seems like a step in the right direction, even though a simple call may feel like the least that Charles can do to connect with his son.

"The Prince of Wales has spoken to his son frequently in recent months. He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future," the source said.

Before the report, Charles wrote a piece for Newsweek that addressed climate change, a cause close to Harry's heart. Many saw the move as an olive branch, though Harry has yet to comment on it.

"As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference," Charles wrote. "And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero."