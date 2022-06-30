Celebrity Prince Harry Prince Charles Had an "Emotional" Meeting With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids This marked the first introduction between Charles and Lilibet Diana. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Prince Charles finally met Lilibet Diana, and it was an "emotional" moment. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their family to England to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, they had a memorable visit with Prince Charles and Camilla. A source told Entertainment Tonight that it was "special" for Prince Charles to see his grandson Archie Harrison after some time. The insider added that when Charles met his 1-year-old granddaughter for the first time, it "was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing." Of course, Charles was also excited to be reunited with his son Harry and his wife Meghan. Another royal source said, "It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shared the Cutest Portrait of Lilibet Diana for Her First Birthday It was a big trip for Lili: the visit across the pond marks her first voyage to England, as well as an introduction to many family members including Queen Elizabeth, her namesake. She also celebrated her first birthday with an intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage, where the family was lodging. Harry and Meghan have also enjoyed spending time with their family. In a recent interview with Today, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his April visit with his grandmother. "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," he told Hoda Kotb. "She's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me. It was really nice to catch up with her." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit