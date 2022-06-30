Prince Charles Had an "Emotional" Meeting With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids

This marked the first introduction between Charles and Lilibet Diana.

Published on June 30, 2022
Prince Charles and Prince Harry Tuxedos Smiling 2019 Premiere of "Our Planet"
Photo: Getty Images

Prince Charles finally met Lilibet Diana, and it was an "emotional" moment. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought their family to England to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, they had a memorable visit with Prince Charles and Camilla.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that it was "special" for Prince Charles to see his grandson Archie Harrison after some time. The insider added that when Charles met his 1-year-old granddaughter for the first time, it "was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing."

Of course, Charles was also excited to be reunited with his son Harry and his wife Meghan. Another royal source said, "It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain. The Prince and the Duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them."

It was a big trip for Lili: the visit across the pond marks her first voyage to England, as well as an introduction to many family members including Queen Elizabeth, her namesake. She also celebrated her first birthday with an intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage, where the family was lodging.

Harry and Meghan have also enjoyed spending time with their family. In a recent interview with Today, the Duke of Sussex reflected on his April visit with his grandmother. "Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her," he told Hoda Kotb. "She's on great form. She's always got a great sense of humor with me. It was really nice to catch up with her."

