Prince Harry Is Basically Sleeping Beauty's Prince in This Forest

What do you get when you combine Prince Harry, furry animals, and school kids? A dream come true, of course!

The red-headed royal got his hands dirty as he joined local school children in Epping Forest outside of London on Wednesday to check out the conservation efforts of the Wood Pasture Restoration Project, which is part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

Harry looked both adorable and ready for anything in a knit gray pull-over sweater and chinos for the outdoor event. The 32-year-old couldn't help but smile as he hung out with a gaggle of young kids, met a Longhorn cow named Lucky, and even grabbed a shovel and helped plant a tree. Swoon.

See below for a few of our favorite moments from the outing.

When he looked, oh ... flawless just standing there.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

The time the little girls couldn't help but stare.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP

OMG, he's planting a tree AND smiling.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AFP

When he got right in there with the kids and answered their questions.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press

Oh, you know, just looking perfect with a giant, horned beast.

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

He found a baby!

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty

When he looked professorial and hot talking about trees.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Thanks, Harry, and keep those outdoorsy royal engagements coming!