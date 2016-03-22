Prince Harry Gets a Colorful, Garland-Filled Welcome in Nepal—See More Pics from His Epic Trip

Citizens of Nepal have welcomed Prince Harry with open arms this week, inviting him to speak at the nation’s capital, Kathmandu, making him the honorary head of a village, and offering picturesque visits to Bardia National Park, where the royal learned about local communities’ efforts towards environmental conservation. And while the red head still has one day left of exploration, a visit to the Himalayan village of Okhari on Tuesday proved he’s fully immersing himself into the culture.

For his arrival, Harry was honored with garlands and tributes that were not only beautifully colorful, but also enough to weigh down the fit prince. Don’t think the floral accessories were the only way the 31-year-old former Royal Army Officer took part in much celebrated tradition. After his must-see coronation, he participated in Holi, the Hindu festival of Color that encourages all to dab their faces in red paint, People reports.

Danny Martindale/WireImage

James Whatling/PA Wire/ABACAPRESS.COM

RELATED: Prince Harry Opens Up About Mom Princess Diana in Candid Good Morning America Interview

That’s not all. After experiencing the paint-fueled ritual, Harry played volleyball at a local school, where he also learned about how the Gurkha Welfare Trust is helping bring normalcy back to the school after last year’s devastating earthquake. So where did the royal stay? Prince Harry reportedly enjoyed the digs of a local Nepalese family in the village of Leorani, where he was able to oversee the Himalayan sunrise and enjoy local cuisine like chicken curry, rice, vegetables, and dhal—all eaten with his fingers, as per custom.