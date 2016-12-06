Prince Harry's Sweet Gesture for Meghan Markle Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

It seems that absence makes the heart grow fonder, at least in the case of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

After spending two weeks on his royal tour of the Caribbean, Prince Harry couldn’t wait to reunite with his American girlfriend—so much so that he modified his return route in order to spend time with her.

The 32-year-old Royal was set to fly straight home to London from Barbados, but instead made a stop in Canada to visit his 35-year-old ladylove at her Toronto home. Though certainly weary from his trip abroad, the Prince still found the energy for a very romantic detour. **Sigh** We can already hear the wedding bells over Westminster Abbey…

As far as long-distance relationships go, we think the Prince and Markle are doing amazingly well—rom-com level well. But if they ever find themselves losing faith, there are more than a few places they can look for LDR inspo.

Here are our top picks (by sheer coincidence, most include Meg Ryan, and Tom Hanks, and Nicholas Sparks novels...):

Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) and Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) in When Harry Met Sally

Meg Ryan has a knack for starring in LDR-centric films that make us cry (every time). But the film that started it all was undeniably Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally...

Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) and Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) in Sleepless in Seattle

Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) and Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) in You’ve Got Mail

Chat room romance at its finest.

Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) in The Notebook

He wrote to her every day for an entire year.

Savannah Curtis (Amanda Seyfried) and John Tyree (Channing Tatum) in Dear John

We hope that helps, Harry and Meghan!