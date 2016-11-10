Prince Harry Makes His First Official Appearance After Defense of Girlfriend Meghan Markle

After confirming his relationship with actress Meghan Markle two days ago, Prince Harry made his first official appearance Thursday morning at Westminster Abbey in London.

The royal joined his grandfather Prince Philip at a Field of Remembrance Ceremony—a meaningful moment as both princes have served in the military, with the former doing tours in Afghanistan in the British Army and the latter was a naval officer during WWII. The commemoration takes place each year to honor the fallen in the U.K.

Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

The ceremony is becoming an annual appearance for the royal family, as both princes attended last year as well. Tomorrow, Prince Harry will continue the commemoration services with a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for Armistice Day.

VIDEO: Prince Harry on Girlfriend Meghan Markle

On Saturday evening, the Festival of Remembrance will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall. Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, and other royal family members are set to attend, before the last moment of observance at the Cenotaph war memorial in Whitehall on Sunday.

RELATED: 11 Reasons Why Meghan Markle Would Make a Great Royal

Earlier this week in an official statement from Kensington Palace, Prince Harry defended girlfriend Markle and the media's treatment of her. She has faced an unbelievable amount of "harassment" and "abuse" since news of their relationship surfaced last week.