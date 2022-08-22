Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte Are All Starting at a New School Together This Fall

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are all gearing up to head back to school, and not only will this year mark the first time all three Cambridge children will attend the same program, but it marks the beginning of a brand new school journey.

Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their children's plans to attend Lambrook School in Berkshire on Monday following news that the family will be relocating from London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared via Kensington Palace release.

George, Charlotte, and Louis's future Headmaster, Jonathan Perry, added, "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community." While the Lambrook school does offer boarding options, it's assumed the Cambridge children will be day students only.

The education change comes after George and Charlotte spent the last four years and two years respectively attending Thomas's School in Battersea. Ben Thomas, the Principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, was sure to share a sweet parting message in honor of the royal pupils.

"We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's. We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond," he wrote.