Prince George Is Dad Prince William's Twin in His 9th Birthday Portrait

The resemblance is wild.

Published on July 22, 2022
Prince George Ninth Birthday Portraits
Photo: Getty

Today Prince George turns nine years old (where did the time go?!), and to celebrate their eldest child's birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William stuck with tradition and shared a new portrait of the young royal.

In the photo, captured by the Duchess of Cambridge while the family was on vacation in the UK earlier this month, George can be seen posing on the beach in a baby blue polo shirt that complemented his sandy blonde hair. Looking just like his dad, the future king flashed his adorable gap-toothed grin at the camera. Royal fans also noticed George's growing resemblance to his father, and in the comments section of the post, one wrote, "He's looking so much like his daddy these days!" Another added, "Wow a little William spitting image."

"George is turning 9! 🎂🎈," the Cambridges captioned the sweet snapshot of George appearing all grown up.

George may be just shy of hitting double digits, but he's already had a year of many royal firsts. Last month, George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, arrived at the Trooping the Colour celebration in a carriage procession for the first time, and just weeks ago, he made his Wimbledon debut alongside his parents in a suit and tie. There, he politely greeted strangers, chatted with participants, and sat through a long match without losing interest — which is more than we can say about most 9-year-olds.

