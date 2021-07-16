Kate Middleton and Prince William Might Not Share Prince George's Birthday Portrait This Year
We don't deserve nice things.
Buckingham Palace's tradition of sharing the royal kiddos' birthday photos might be coming to an end.
According to Page Six, Kate Middleton and Prince William are considering not posting Prince George's portraits this year to commemorate his eighth birthday. The reason? Internet trolls, of course, who continue to prove that the world doesn't deserve to have simple pleasures like royal smiles and chubby, cherubic royal cheeks.
"There are rumors that we might not see the photograph [of Prince George] when he's eight, because they've been so upset by the rudeness of people mocking a little boy aged seven, and I hope they can overcome that," royal biographer Angela Levin said on True Royal TV, the Daily Mail reports. Past photo releases were met with criticism from commenters, who posted cruel notes aimed at George's appearance.
Robert Lacey, another royal author, shared that Kate and William only recently told George that he would be the future king of England. Back on his seventh birthday, which did happen to have a royal photo taken by Kate, the Cambridges told their firstborn that he was third in line to the throne. It was a conscious decision from William, Lacey said, partly due to "William's unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start."
Roya Nikkah, who joined Levin on True Royal TV, said that George's appearances at the England v. Italy Euro 2020 final and England v. Germany match were an official royal obligation, not just fun afternoon field trips.
"This is an official duty for Prince George at the age of seven," she said. "It's lovely and happy and there's a lot of emotion. Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people — it's quite a clever way of doing it."
Without a guarantee that Kate will be sharing George's birthday photo (his birthday is July 22), the photos of him alongside his parents may be the only thing for royal fans to fawn over for the time being.