12 Times Prince George Threw a Tantrum Because the Royal Life Is Hard, You Guys

Don’t be fooled by the private planes and fancy jewels—being a royal isn’t as easy as you think. You have to constantly meet new people, shake lots of hands, and receive countless gifts, all of which can be emotionally exhausting for a 4-year-old.

You see, being the third in line to the throne isn’t a job that Prince George takes lightly. When he gets in a good 10 hours of sleep and doesn’t miss the new episode of Fireman Sam, he loves fulfilling his royal duties. But when Trooping the Colour interferes with naptime, the toddler isn’t immune to throwing himself a pity party—and embarrassing his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in the process.

VIDEO: The Many Adorable Faces of Prince George

His tantrum tendencies have even kept him home from royal engagements, including mom and dad's trip to India and Bhutan in 2016. "George is too naughty," Kate responded when asked why the tiny prince didn't join them. "He would be running all over the place. The next time we come we will definitely bring them."

Luckily, his adorable chubby cheeks make it hard to stay mad at the little royal for long. But with another younger sibling in the family, we have a feeling these fits won't stop any time soon. Keep scrolling for twelve times the prince threw a tantrum in a very public place—because it’s his party and he can cry if he wants to.