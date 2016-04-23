Prince George's Adorable Robe He Wore to Meet President Obama Sells Out in Minutes

It seems Prince George is following in his stylish mother's footsteps and setting some serious fashion trends. After photos were released of the toddler sporting an adorable gingham-trim white robe to meet with President Obama during his visit to Kensington Palace yesterday, the clothing item sold out within minutes, People reports. The personalized robe (only $36) came from online shop My 1st Years which is known for its cute monogrammed kidswear. "We are thrilled that Prince George chose our robe to wear when he met President Obama," founder Daniel Price told People. "Our website has gone crazy ever since the photo was released!"

If you want your little one to look as regal as tiny George, you can now pre-order the exact style at the online shop. But if yesterday's sales are any indication, we'd get clicking—and fast!

RELATED: Prince George Steals The Show in the Royal Family's Latest Portrait