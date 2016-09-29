All the Precious Photos from Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Fun Day Out in Canada

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Sep 29, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Today must be our lucky day because Prince George and Princess Charlotte have finally made another appearance on the royal tour of Canada—and the new photos are cuter than ever. The young siblings attended a reception at Government House (in Victoria) held for the children of military families and they pair had a blast at the eventful party.

Charlotte showed off her affinity for balloons when she scrambled off to play with a large balloon arch set up to welcome the guests. The 1-year-old princess reportedly spoke her first public words and said, “pop pop!” while banging her hands on pink and green balloons.

Not to be outdone, 3-year-old George played with a bubble gun, a balloon animal, and even a pony! While little Charlotte was a bit too young to ride on a horse, she shared a sweet moment with a therapy dog named Moose and smiled as she petted his head. Really, you can’t dream up this amount of cuteness.

See every squeal-inducing moment below.

1 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

The royal family makes their arrival

2 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

While Prince George decides if he likes bubbles

3 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The verdict is in: He loves bubbles

4 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

The little princess likes them too

5 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

The 3-year-old gets a hug from dad

6 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

And before long, it's her's to play with

7 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The whole family has fun with balloon animals

8 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

George and Charlotte practice sharing

9 of 9 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

And Princess Charlotte steals our hearts with a smile

