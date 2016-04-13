The Reason Why Prince George Isn't in India Is Hilarious

Prince George is quite the troublemaker, according to mom Duchess Kate. While visiting the Pan Bari village in Kaziranga National Park, where she and Prince William watched a performance put on by the local girls and fed baby rhinos, the royal couple was asked why Prince George and Princess Charlotte did not make the trip to India.

"Because George is too naughty," Kate apparently responded. "He would be running all over the place. The next time we come we will definitely bring them." The evidence of George's mischief is well documented. Last year, he and Kate watched dad Prince William at a charity polo match and the toddler was spotted rolling in the grass and running around the grounds. One can only imagine what the tot would get into while abroad.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a busy four days in India thus far, and with three more days in the country we expect that they won't be slowing down soon—especially in the fashion department.