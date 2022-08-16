Prince Charles Has Thoughts About His Portrayal on 'The Crown'

It's rare for members of the royal family to comment on Netflix's The Crown — except when the firm is demanding a disclaimer, at least. However, Scottish politician Anas Sarwar shared that during the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Prince Charles did bring up the show and, more specifically, how they were portraying him in the wildly popular dramatic retelling of Queen Elizabeth's life and reign.

Sarwar explained that while Charles was introducing himself to Parliament members at an event last year, he sort of used the show as an icebreaker, telling people that he was nothing like the show made him out to be.

"He came over and went, 'Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix,'" Sarwar said, according to the Daily Mail. "I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself."

In the show's third and fourth seasons, actor Josh O'Connor portrays Charles, but Dominic West will be taking over for the show's final two seasons.

Admittedly, the politican said that he probably wasn't supposed to share that story, but royal fans and Crown die-hard will undoubtedly appreciate his candor.

"I'm going to be in so much trouble for this because I don't think you are meant to tell private conversations!" Sarwar added.

Charles isn't the only royal that watches. According to Hello!, Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have all seen the show. Mike Tindall, who married the queen's granddaughter, Zara, has also spoken about the show on his podcast, People reports.

Vanessa Kirby, the actress who played Princess Margaret in the show's first two seasons, also revealed that Eugenie told her that the queen has seen The Crown, too.