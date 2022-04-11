Prince Charles Commemorated the Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death With Rare Family Photos

It's been a little bit over a year since Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 and the royal family is celebrating his life with a few sweet posts. On the official Clarence House Instagram page, Prince Charles shared rare black-and-white photos of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, with Philip and their children. The snapshot dates back to 1955, People reports, and shows Charles on a swing with his sister, Princess Anne, as Philip pushes them. Queen Elizabeth is off to one side holding back the family dog.