Prince Charles Awkwardly Ignored a Question About Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview
Ah, the old laugh-and-run technique.
Prince Charles has nothing to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell Oprah interview — at least, not yet.
The Prince of Wales stepped out on Thursday for a public outing at an NHS COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in London, where he was apparently asked by a reporter, "sir, what did you think of the interview?"
Though he did turn back to look at the reporter on his way out, Prince Charles doesn't give an answer — instead, he was described by someone on the scene as "nervously chuckling and carried on walking."
On Monday, Vanity Fair published a report with a friend of Charles claiming the prince was "in a state of despair" over the interview, in which his son Harry revealed that he felt "let down" by his father.
Harry also said Charles stopped taking his calls for a period of time after the Sussexes' royal exit, and that while they are now on speaking terms, "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar."
Though no one at Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace has issued official statements about the interview, royal reporter Katie Nicholl claimed to Entertainment Tonight that Prince William is "devastated" by the interview, especially since Kate Middleton was "dragged into this whole saga."
During the interview, Oprah asked about the rumor that Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry, which the former denied. "The reverse happened," the Duchess of Sussex said. "I don't say that to be disparaging. She was upset about something but she owned it and apologized."
The moment, and the way it played out in tabloids, was a "turning point" for Meghan, who said the institution was "willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."