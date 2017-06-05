Prince Charles Visited a Farm in England and the Photos Are the Greatest Gift of All

Getty
Isabel Jones
Jun 05, 2017

Prince Harry isn’t the only royal living it up outside the confines of Buckingham Palace. William and Harry's dad, Prince Charles, is also exploring exotic locales this Monday. He kicked the week off with a trip to meet the new president of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust at Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich, England.

Jimmy’s Farm might not be quite as glamorous as Singapore, but we think the photos from the Prince of Wales’s field trip may even beat out those from Harry’s raucous polo match.

Obviously, we weren’t actually there with Prince Charles and co., but as they say, a picture’s worth a thousand words—this is all to say we interpreted the photos as we saw fit.

Scroll down below to read our take on the trip.

1 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Can't Hide His Distress

Change is often the source of great stress, and we assume it's no exception for the royal family. We imagine Prince Charles's expression followed an internal monologue that went something like this: "Peacocks, and alpacas, and roosters, OH MY!" 

2 of 8 Arhur Edwards / News Group Newspapers/Getty

Prince Charles Meets a Colorful Friend

"I DID NOT LEAVE THE SOUTHSIDE FOR THIS!"

3 of 8 Arhur Edwards / News Group Newspapers/Getty

Prince Charles Busts a Move

"From the windowwww....to the wall!"

4 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Strikes a Deal

"You finished with that lollipop?"

5 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Keeps Watch 

Charles, didn't the queen tell you it's rude to point? Animals have feelings too. 

6 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Has No Time for This Adorable Piglet

"TBH, Babe was cuter."

7 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Ponders the Identity of the Animal He's Looking At

"Llama? Alpaca? Does anyone even know?"

8 of 8 Getty

Prince Charles Celebrates the End of His Tour

"It's ooooover. Back to the Netflix den for good ol' Prince Charles. Mummy tells me The Crown is worth a binge."

