Prince Charles Visited a Farm in England and the Photos Are the Greatest Gift of All

Prince Harry isn’t the only royal living it up outside the confines of Buckingham Palace. William and Harry's dad, Prince Charles, is also exploring exotic locales this Monday. He kicked the week off with a trip to meet the new president of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust at Jimmy’s Farm in Ipswich, England.

Jimmy’s Farm might not be quite as glamorous as Singapore, but we think the photos from the Prince of Wales’s field trip may even beat out those from Harry’s raucous polo match.

Obviously, we weren’t actually there with Prince Charles and co., but as they say, a picture’s worth a thousand words—this is all to say we interpreted the photos as we saw fit.

