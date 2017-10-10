whitelogo
Prince Carl Philip
Videos
See the First Photo of Sweden's Prince Gabriel with the Entire Family
Oct 10, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
This Is Not a Drill: A New Royal Baby Was Just Born
Aug 31, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Swedish Royals Share New Photos for Prince Alexander's 1st Birthday
Apr 20, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Sweden's Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip Expecting Their 2nd Child
Mar 24, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Celebrity
The Swedish Royal Family Steps Out for the Christening of Baby Prince Alexander
Sep 09, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Star Couples
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Are All Smiles in New Photos with 4-Month-Old Prince Alexander
Aug 22, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Princess Sofia Wears a Traditional Swedish Dress for 7-Week-Old Prince Alexander's First Public Outing
Jun 06, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Sweden's Princess Sofia Looks Amazing 6 Weeks After Giving Birth
Jun 03, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Swedish Prince Carl Philip's New Photos Will Give You Total #FamilyGoals
May 13, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name
Apr 21, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
See the First Photo of Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's New Son
Apr 20, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their First Child
Apr 19, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Does Princess Sofia of Sweden's Latest Outfit Mean She's Having a Boy?
Mar 04, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Princess Sofia of Sweden Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Dazzling Sequined Gown
Feb 04, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Star Couples
10 Surprising Facts About Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and His New Princess Sofia
Jun 12, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
