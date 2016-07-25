Eva Longoria Gives Us an Exclusive First Look at Her “Work to Wine” Clothing Line for The Limited

Eva Longoria is adding a new title to her résumé: fashion designer. The star just launched her first-ever clothing line, The Eva Longoria Collection, exclusively at The Limited, and the extensive collection seriously has something for every occasion.

“I like to call it from work to wine,” she told InStyle at an exclusive preview of the collection, which is available in stores and online on Aug. 15. Longoria designed with the “young working professional in mind.”

“I think so many of those women want a versatile wardrobe without the price tag, so a lot of these dresses and outfits you can wear to work and then take off the jacket and now it’s a sexy dress. I think that’s important, for women to be able to mix and match things,” she said.

Mix and match she definitely did. The line includes everything from power suits to dresses, skirts, blouses, denim, and even graphic tees with sayings like, “Wine a little, laugh a lot.” Plus every piece in the extensive line is engineered for comfort, which is how Longoria would describe her style.

“I have a very specific opinion about how fabrics should feel against the skin,” she said, gesturing for us to feel her baby soft tees. Fabric isn’t the only thing she was particular about: The former Desperate Housewives star invited the designer into her closet to make sure every piece in the line feels like her style.

“I said, ‘These are my favorite items. This is my daily uniform,’” she said of the design process. “I love a dress where you can just zip up and go, but I also love a jean. I think a jean should act like Spanx, pulling everything in. So she just kind of absorbed everything Eva and then kind of came back to me like, ‘What do you think of this?’”

The result truly captured “the DNA of Eva,” something that this avid sewer was adamant about. “I started sewing when I was really young and started with throw pillows and curtains and then moved my way into Halloween costumes and then to dresses for my friends,” she told us. “I just love the construction and seams and stitching, so I always wanted to do my line, I was just waiting to do it because I wanted to fully immerse myself into the DNA of what I wanted it to be, and until now I hadn’t had the time.”

It’s a miracle that this hard-working star ever found the time, revealing that the collaborations has been in the works for two years and there are plenty more collections with The Limited headed our way. After wrapping up work on Telenovela, the 41-year-old actress is returning to the small screen this fall in Decline and Fall, and new mini-series.

All of that work isn’t going unnoticed: Longoria was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I remember when I moved to Hollywood, I went on that street and I was like, ‘One of these days, I want one of these stars.’ And this was 20 years ago. For it to be happening is truly exciting and I’m so honored to be chosen to get one,” she said.

Keep scrolling for an exclusive first look at Longoria modeling some of the gorgeous pieces from the new line, and head to thelimited.com to shop a preview now.