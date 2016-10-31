The Pretty Little Liars Cast Stylishly Say Goodbye at the Series Wrap Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jane Asher
Oct 31, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

Many of us are already mourning the loss of our favorite guilty pleasure, Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, and the final season hasn't even aired.

Thanks to the cast's emotional social media posts, their commemorative initial tattoos (in honor of the characters they played for the last seven years), and the ladies' matching Cartier rings from showrunner Marlene King, we're seriously feeling the nostalgia.

On Saturday stars Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Sasha Pieterse, and Janel Parrish, all turned up in their finest for the Pretty Little Liars series finale celebration at Siren Studios in Hollywood, California.

The stars seem to be as nostalgic as fans when it comes to letting go of the series. Over the past week, the ladies have posted several goodbye Instagrams with heartfelt captions about their experiences on the set.

Benson wrote: "Reflecting on these last seven years in my empty room I called home. I will never forget this experience. I was so lucky to work with such amazing people who have affected my life greatly. I am so happy to know they will be my family from here on out."

Bellisario too poured her heart out on social media. "Saying goodbye was heartbreak and release and hilarity and strange and yet somehow totally right," she said on Thursday.

We're not crying, you're crying.

Scroll down below to see the girls' stunning looks from the wrap party and get ready for Pretty Little Liars Season 7B, which airs April 2017.

1 of 6 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Troian Bellisario

Bellisario, who plays Spencer Hastings, oozed sexy sophistication in a tailored, low-cut blazer and black pants—paired with nude strappy heels.

2 of 6 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Sasha Pieterse

The 20-year-old blonde beauty (Alison DiLaurentis on the show) draped a long cape with arm slits over a sexy black dress with a thigh-high slit.

3 of 6 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ashley Benson

Benson, who portrays the lovable Hanna Marin, epitomized cool-girl style with her black jumpsuit that featured a cut-out, lace-up bodice.

4 of 6 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Lucy Hale

Hale ditched her dark brown strands for a blonde, ombré style and wore a sleek black trouser and bralette set. Her character from the show, Aria Montgomery, would definitely approve. 

5 of 6 Tibrina Hobson/Getty

Shay Mitchell

Although her character Emily Fields usually goes for a more sporty-chic look, Mitchell's real-life style definitely has a bit more sex appeal. She stepped out in a black and red Haney maxidress and with her hair styled in voluminous curls.

6 of 6 janelparrish/Instagram

Janel Parrish

Parrish, who plays the evil-but-not-really-evil Mona Vanderwaal, donned a belted white suit to the wrap party.

