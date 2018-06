Prettiest Wedding Moments of 2012

4 of 11 Getty Images; Courtesy of Temperly

Temperley's Duchess-Worthy Gown

Catherine Middleton's proven to be a fan of Alice Temperley's style, and the feeling seems to be mutual. After The Duchess wore a plunging lace gown from the label's ready-to-wear collection, we spotted a strikingly similar design at the fall 2013 Temperley Bridal preview. Belted with a bow and featuring sheer sleeves, any bride would feel like royalty in this dress on her wedding day!