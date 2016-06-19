President Obama Vacations in Yosemite, Speaks on Climate Change

The First Family is in the midst of touring some of the country's prettiest natural wonders, and yesterday, they made a pit stop at Yosemite National Park in California. While relaxing in the renowned park, President Barack Obama took time out of his vacation schedule to meet with a class of fourth graders and give a speech on climate change.

President Obama set up his podium in front of a gorgeous cliff with a waterfall running down its face. He wore a simple white button-down with blue pants—a casual, yet polished vibe. In his speech, the 54-year-old leader cautioned that climate change is threatening the country's natural wonders.

"It's a park that captures the wonder of the world. That changes you by being here," President Obama said about Yosemite in his speech, according to People. "There's something sacred about this place."

While in the park, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama also met and goofed around with an eager class of elementary school students. The family's trip is in honor of the 100-year anniversary of America's National Park system.

Before heading to Yosemite, the First Family visited the Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico. The First Lady posted an Instagram shot of the family's tour of Carlsbad, explaining, "Hidden deep beneath the surface of New Mexico's Chihuahuan Desert are more than 119 beautiful caves of all different shapes and sizes - all formed when sulfuric acid dissolved the surrounding limestone leaving behind Carlsbad Caverns National Park."

Hidden deep beneath the surface of New Mexico's Chihuahuan Desert are more than 119 beautiful caves of all different shapes and sizes - all formed when sulfuric acid dissolved the surrounding limestone leaving behind Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This weekend the First Family is exploring two of America's National Parks to mark the centennial anniversary. Join us by exploring a park near you! Start planning your own adventure at FindYourPark.com. #FindYourPark A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jun 18, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

RELATED: President Barack and Michelle Obama Head to New Mexico with Their Daughters

In true presidential style, the Obamas are not only sightseeing and relaxing on their vacation, but raising awareness about important issues—talk about a win-win.