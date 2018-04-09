Khloé Kardashian's Coolest Maternity Street Style Outfits (and How to Recreate Them)

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child next year with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she hasn't let that stop her from being the street style star we all know and love. Kardashian's kept her maternity A-game strong, from styling her itty-bitty baby bump with everything from oversize sweatshirts to Spandex (and, occasionally, Birkin bags).

While Kardashian has yet to publicly address her pregnancy, if these pics are any indication, her fashion game will only get better and better as she goes on. 

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Tries (and Fails) to Block Her Baby Bump from View

Scroll through some of our favorite Khloé Kardashian maternity looks, and get some classically cool maternity inspo.

1 of 11 Khloe Kardashian/Instagram 

In Black Lingerie 

Not even being close to nine months pregnant can stop Khloé from posing in sexy Gooseberry Intimates black lingerie. The reality star and Good American founder showed off her burgeoning bump in matching lacy bra (similar here) and thong (similar here). 

2 of 11 Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a body suit

It's no secret that Khloé loves a good bodysuit, and that hasn't changed since she's been pregnant. To promote her new line of maternity products, she wore a tried and true white one piece ($139; goodamerican.com) from Good American.  

3 of 11 Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In a Lace Mini Dress and Duster Coat

For her baby shower, Khloé stuck to her go-to maternity look—a baby bump hugging mini dress. She chose a light pink number in honor of her baby girl, and she accessorized the look with one of her favorite styles, a long duster coat (similar here).

4 of 11 Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

In Maternity Jeans

Maternity jeans can be tough to come by, but thanks to Good American's Good Mama line, Khloé has found the perfect pair, which she shows off here ($159; goodamerican.com)

5 of 11 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In an oversize sweatshirt

A graphic oversize sweatshirt like Khloé Kardashian's (similar here) can make for a unique look that's also ultra cozy. 

6 of 11 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In a black fur coat

When in doubt, wear black. Khloé went monochromatic from head to toe in a furry black coat (similar here) and black booties (similar here), with her teeny-tiny baby bump on full display. 

7 of 11 BG022/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In flat black boots with a pop-of-color bag

One way to incorporate color into your wardrobe if you're a lover of neutrals like Khloé Kardashian is to grab yourself a pop-of-color bag like hers (similar here). Pair it with a polished pair of boots (similar here) to complete the look. 

8 of 11 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In a velvet robe

No idea what to wear to stay comfortable? No problem. Throw on a sleek velvet robe like Khloé's (similar here) to easily mix casual and classic. 

9 of 11 T.O / BACKGRID

In tight leggings and pointed boots

As Khloé Kardashian demonstrates, if you put on a pair of your comfiest maternity leggings (like these) with a Chelsea boot with a low (or nonexistent) heel (like these, which are on sale), you're bound to look put together in an instant. 

10 of 11 khloekardashian/Instagram

In a girly dress

Being pregnant doesn't mean you have to forego short or one-shouldered frilly dresses. If anything, it's more of a reason to wear them. Go for A-line dresses that flare out like Khloe's, which you can buy here

11 of 11 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

In a belted shirt

Love pants? No problem. Wearing a long shirt (similar here) that's belted above a baby bump like Khloé does is a great way to mix maternity style with street style. 

