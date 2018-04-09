Khloé Kardashian's Coolest Maternity Street Style Outfits (and How to Recreate Them)

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child next year with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and she hasn't let that stop her from being the street style star we all know and love. Kardashian's kept her maternity A-game strong, from styling her itty-bitty baby bump with everything from oversize sweatshirts to Spandex (and, occasionally, Birkin bags).

While Kardashian has yet to publicly address her pregnancy, if these pics are any indication, her fashion game will only get better and better as she goes on.

VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Tries (and Fails) to Block Her Baby Bump from View

Scroll through some of our favorite Khloé Kardashian maternity looks, and get some classically cool maternity inspo.