whitelogo
whitelogo
Prabal Gurung
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Prabal Gurung
Fashion
Why Prabal Gurung is Fashion’s Fiercest Feminist
Sep 22, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Star-Studded: The Best Parties This Week
Jun 30, 2017 @ 11:00 am
New York Fashion Week
Prabal Gurung Inspires with a Pro-Feminism Message at NYFW
Feb 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Madonna & More Get Into the Art Basel Groove in Miami
Dec 05, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
New York Fashion Week
Jeremy Scott and Alexander Wang Dabble with the Risqué at #NYFW
Sep 13, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Ashley Graham & Olivia Palermo Wow at Prabal Gurung's NYFW Show
Sep 12, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Fashion
Designer Prabal Gurung to Collaborate with Lane Bryant on a Plus-Size Collection
Jul 11, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Mary Katrantzou, Prabal Gurung, and More Fashion Insiders Unite at a Family Carnival for Charity
Jun 13, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Fashion
This Week's Wow: Through Tears of Joy, Fashion Celebrates #EqualityforAll
Jun 26, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
Prabal Gurung Pleas for Support of Nepal Earthquake Victims—Here’s How You Can Help
Apr 27, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
Fashion
Age-Wise Style: Chic, Discreet Dressing for Special Occasions
Apr 01, 2015 @ 12:16 pm
Fashion
Choose a Cross-Cultural Wedding Dress with Help from Rachel Roy, Bibhu Mohapatra and More
Mar 14, 2015 @ 9:45 am
Red Carpet
Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Jessica Chastain Is Ready For Beach Weather
Feb 21, 2015 @ 8:22 pm
Grammys
Prabal Gurung On His New Shoe Collection That Just Hit the Runway
Feb 20, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Fashion Week
Step Away From the Rhinestones! Minimalist Manicures Are Having a Moment at #NYFW
Feb 19, 2015 @ 2:31 pm
Fashion Week
Shades of Orange Hit the Runways at New York Fashion Week
Feb 19, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
Fashion Week
The Coziest Runway Looks From #NYFW That We Wish We Could Wear Right Now
Feb 19, 2015 @ 7:20 am
Fashion Week
From Head to Toe: Designers Work Their Monochromatic Magic at #NYFW
Feb 17, 2015 @ 11:36 am
Fashion Week
This Is Why the Turtleneck Should Be Your Next Purchase
Feb 16, 2015 @ 9:56 pm
Fashion Week
Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary: Day 4 Was a Series of Great Moments
Feb 16, 2015 @ 7:53 am
Oscars
The Story Behind Julianne Moore Weaning Herself from "Intellectual Fashion"
Feb 03, 2015 @ 5:31 pm
TV Shows
See Kerry Washington's Best Looks in Honor of Her Birthday
Jan 31, 2015 @ 8:02 am
Fashion
Now You Know: Pre-Fall Collections Are More Than Just Piffle
Jan 28, 2015 @ 5:00 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!