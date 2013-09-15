The Stars of the Toronto International Film Festival: Exclusive Portraits

The Toronto International Film Festival officially ends today. To wrap up what has been ten days of premieres, screenings, cast Q&As and parties, may we present InStyle’s take -- portraits of stars in the most buzzworthy films. We sent seasoned photographer Henny Garfunkel up to set up a pop-up photo studio inside the Windsor Arms Hotel, where she shot photographs of stars in over 40 films at the festival, including Julia Roberts, Julianne Nicholson and Juliette Lewis of August: Osage County and Olivia Wilde of Third Person. Scarlett Johansson had three films there -- Under the Skin, Her and Don Jon -- an incentive that led her to make her first return to TIFF in ten years, and her first-ever appearance in InStyle’s portrait studio. “It’s nice to be back,” she told Senior Entertainment Editor Karen Levy. “It’s a nice festival. The city is well-equipped for a festival of this size." Her favorite part? "It’s also not so crowded each place. It’s big enough that you feel like you can still get a restaurant reservation,” she joked. Click to see more photographs by Henny Garfunkel and what the stars had to say about their new films.

— Janelle Grodsky