whitelogo
whitelogo
Portia Doubleday
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Portia Doubleday
Videos
Mr. Robot
's Portia Doubleday Comes Clean About Her Guilty Pleasure
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Emmys
The Hot, Hot Shade That Took Over the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet
Sep 18, 2016 @ 8:15 pm
TV Shows
Hear How Grace Gummer Prepared for Her Role as
Mr. Robot
's Dom DiPierro
Jul 20, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Who Is the Most Tech-Savvy Star on the Set of
Mr. Robot
? The Show's Stars Weigh in
Jul 11, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!