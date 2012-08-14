whitelogo
whitelogo
Poppy Montgomery
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Poppy Montgomery
Hair Color
Ombre Hair Color Is Still a Popular Look: Would You Wear It?
Aug 14, 2012 @ 4:40 pm
Hair Color
Poppy Montgomery's Third Hair Color of the Summer: Ombre
Aug 09, 2012 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Redhead Roundup: Crimson is the Hair Color of Summer!
Jul 09, 2012 @ 12:15 pm
Most Recent
Hair Color
Poppy Montgomery's New Dark Red Hair Color
Jun 13, 2012 @ 12:16 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!