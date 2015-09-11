Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Posts Naked Selfie

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage
Hallie Gould
Sep 11, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Popular model Tess Holliday has made waves courtesy of her confidence, curves, and activism in the body positivity revolution (she founded #EffYourBeautyStandards).

Today, she posted a nude selfie on her Instagram with a message about finding happiness within herself. She wrote, "My relationship with my body is a journey, not a destination. I appreciate & honor what's it's done for me, & the life it brought into the world. I couldn't give a if you find me attractive or if my body offends you. Thanks @mackfit helping me on this journey  #tessholliday #effyourbeautystandards #mackfitnesspt."

We're moved by her words and will continue to cherish her work. Thanks for doing you, Tess.

