Plus-Size Model Tess Holliday Posts Naked Selfie

Popular model Tess Holliday has made waves courtesy of her confidence, curves, and activism in the body positivity revolution (she founded #EffYourBeautyStandards).

Today, she posted a nude selfie on her Instagram with a message about finding happiness within herself. She wrote, "My relationship with my body is a journey, not a destination. I appreciate & honor what's it's done for me, & the life it brought into the world. I couldn't give a if you find me attractive or if my body offends you. Thanks @mackfit helping me on this journey #tessholliday #effyourbeautystandards #mackfitnesspt."

We're moved by her words and will continue to cherish her work. Thanks for doing you, Tess.