The Verdict Is In for Playboy Centerfold Who Body-Shamed 71-Year-Old Woman on Snapchat

Further proof why body shaming anyone on social media is never a good idea.

Playboy centerfold Dani Mathers reportedly pleaded no contest Wednesday to one misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy after she secretly photographed a naked 71-year-old woman in a Los Angeles health club and posted it on Snapchat, according to Buzzfeed. She captioned the shot, "If I can't see unsee this then you can't either."

The 29-year-old was sentenced to 30 days of graffiti removal and to pay $60 of restitution to the woman she snapped. She also will be placed on summary probation for 36 months.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, who fled the charges against Mathers, tweeted, "This case was about the consequences of #bodyshaming. Imagine if it was your mother, or if the victim was a trans kid struggling w/ identity."

He also added a statement on his site, which reads, "Body shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences. It mocks and stigmatizes its victims, tearing down self-respect and perpetuating the harmful idea that our unique physical appearances should be compared to air-brushed notions of 'perfect.' What really matters is our character and humanity."

"While body-shaming, in itself, is not a crime, there are circumstances in which invading one's privacy to accomplish it can be," he continued. "And we shouldn't tolerate that."