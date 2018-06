3 of 6 Courtesy Susan Montagna

Try Non-Traditional Centerpieces

Instead of expensive flowers in a vase, use potted plants that last for months. "I specifically put table-size plants (six-inch pots and under) in my garden, so I can create multi-leveled centerpieces," Stark says. Just brush off any dirt on the sides of the pots before placing them on the table. "After the party, the pots get re-positioned back into the garden." Stark also creates (edible!) centerpieces out of fruit for a pop of color. A small basket filled with strawberries makes a beautiful, yet practical, arrangement.