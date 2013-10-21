Rachel Zoe, Anne Hathaway, Kate Beckinsale and More Talk About Why Elyse Walker's Pink Party Is So Close To Their Hearts

From the 1,500 pink Bavarian cupcakes on the menu to the rose-hued attire on the red carpet, the evening was all about shades of pink at the annual Elyse Walker's Pink Party at Hangar 8 in the Santa Monica Airport, where celebrities came together to help raise funds to battle women's cancers for Cedars -Sinai's Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "Since 2005, Elyse has brought together friends and family to remind us that we are all in this together, we can do this together," said the host of the evening, Anne Hathaway, in a speech that brought guests to tears. "By the end of this evening, we will have raised over $9 million for the Cedars-Sinai cancer program." Brooke Burke Charvet, Maria Bello, Kate Beckinsale, Brenda Song, and Rachel Zoe all made an appearance in support of beating cancer. "It’s always great to see everybody come together for things like this because I think most of the people in this room have been touched by cancer on some level," Zoe said to InStyle.com. The night continued with a silent auction that included everything from a Porsche to handbags and a fashion show where models took to a 50-foot runway sporting Chloe, J. Mendel, Lanvin and Valentino looks. With an event dedicated on raising funds for women's cancer research and care, we asked star attendees why this cause is close to their hearts--click to see what guests responded with!

MORE:

• Take A Look Inside Rachel Zoe's Home

• Blonde Ambition: Anne Hathaway Goes Platinum!

• See Kate Beckinsale's Transformation