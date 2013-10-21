Rachel Zoe, Anne Hathaway, Kate Beckinsale and More Talk About Why Elyse Walker's Pink Party Is So Close To Their Hearts

Josephine Cusumano
Oct 21, 2013

From the 1,500 pink Bavarian cupcakes on the menu to the rose-hued attire on the red carpet, the evening was all about shades of pink at the annual Elyse Walker's Pink Party at Hangar 8 in the Santa Monica Airport, where celebrities came together to help raise funds to battle women's cancers for Cedars -Sinai's Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "Since 2005, Elyse has brought together friends and family to remind us that we are all in this together, we can do this together," said the host of the evening, Anne Hathaway, in a speech that brought guests to tears. "By the end of this evening, we will have raised over $9 million for the Cedars-Sinai cancer program." Brooke Burke Charvet, Maria Bello, Kate Beckinsale, Brenda Song, and Rachel Zoe all made an appearance in support of beating cancer. "It’s always great to see everybody come together for things like this because I think most of the people in this room have been touched by cancer on some level," Zoe said to InStyle.com. The night continued with a silent auction that included everything from a Porsche to handbags and a fashion show where models took to a 50-foot runway sporting Chloe, J. Mendel, Lanvin and Valentino looks. With an event dedicated on raising funds for women's cancer research and care, we asked star attendees why this cause is close to their hearts--click to see what guests responded with!

Anne Hathaway

“I am here tonight in support of Dr. Beth Karlan and the Women’s Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai’s Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute, as well as all those who have in one way or another been affected by cancer and I know that rate is far too high. I’m so excited that we’re all here tonight to watch that number drop.”

—Anne Hathaway stated in her speech (in J. Mendel)
Rachel Zoe

"My family has been hit pretty hard with cancer, so many different parts of my family, my sister right now is battling breast cancer. As easy as it is to sit home tonight, I was like ‘get out, you’ve got to just raise more awareness and money and be there.’"

—Rachel Zoe (in a vintage dress with David Webb jewelry and Brian Atwood shoes)
Kate Beckinsale

"It is a very scary thing that affects women in my age range and my daughter’s friends’ mothers age range, and so I’m very much behind anything that gets rid of that."

—Kate Beckinsale (in Donna Karan)
Maria Bello

"My mother is a cancer survivor for 28 years. They told her she had five months to live 28 years ago and she is still surviving because of her indomitable spirit and because of organizations like these."

?Maria Bello (in Kaufmanfranco)
Brooke Burke Charvet

"I just think we have such a great opportunity for early detection and the more funds we can raise, and the more awareness that we can create, I personally feel morally obligated to do as much as I can."

?Brooke Burke Charvet (in Versace and René Caovilla shoes)
Brenda Song

"It is very near and dear to my heart, my mom is a two-time cancer survivor and battling it for the third time. It is really important to come out, support the cause and spread the awareness. I have been involved with this since I was sixteen and if it has happened to you in your life, the only way to get through is to educate yourself, it has really helped."

?Brenda Song (in Alice + Olivia top, Robert Rodriguez skirt and Jimmy Choo shoes)

