Piers Morgan Is Leaving Good Morning Britain And Twitter Is Thrilled
Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah interview received more than 41,000 complaints from viewers.
Finally, finally, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan is losing his ITV platform.
Morgan has a history of saying racist and sexist things (loudly) on air, but his comments following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey proved to be the last straw for the British network. The UK's Office of Communications reportedly received 41,015 complaints following Monday's episode.
The former host's Monday musings ranged from doubting Markle's claim that she was suicidal ("I don't believe a word she says"), calling the interview itself a "two-hour trash-a-thon of the royal family," and telling guest Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu that her rebuke of the royal family's treatment of Markle was "disgusting."
On Tuesday, ITV's Alex Beresford held Morgan accountable for his vitriol.
"I think we all need to take a step back," Beresford said, "and I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times."
Morgan has also previously claimed that he and Markle were friendly around 2015 and 2016, and that she has since "ghosted" him.
"And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," Beresford continued. "She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."
Morgan then promptly fled the scene, telling Beresford, "I'm done with this. See you later. Sorry, I can't do this."
Hours later ITV released a brief statement relaying that Morgan "has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain."
It's safe to say Twitter will not miss him.
So long!