Not A Flower Crown In Sight: The Best A-List Looks From Glastonbury 2017

Jun 24, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

It's here at long last, Glastonbury 2017: a hedonistic 5-day party set in Worthy Farm with festival fashion #inspo at every turn. Thus far the weather is treating us well and the festival fashion is already going OFF!

I wish I knew how to quit you, Glastonbury. Nice one @hunterboots

Of course Alexa Chung is already out of the festival blocks, taking to the fields in a cowboy hat and a practical rubberised mini backpack by Hunter Original. Chic and practical. Win/win. Also on the hunt in Hunter, model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah doned Hunter Original's chicest pac-a-mac of all time, complimenting pink backpack and finished her festival look with a faux fur bucket hat, again, practical... perhaps?!?

Big up's to @hunterboots for the massive Glastonbury hookup and the sick threads.

Our Joshington Hosts AKA Josh Newis-Smith is also getting in on the action and having a festival fash off with none other than Margot Robbie as the pair have both been wearing a Hunter Originals yellow rain coat. Fisherman festival chic much?

Whilst the looks start pouring in why not take some inspiration from some throwback Glasto looks?  Of course, think festival fashion and two names will pop into your head quicker than you can say Hunter wellies: Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. Both stars consistently create stylish outfits that are both iconic and practical. A feat so not as easy at it looks.

Alexa - possibly the world's most chic festival-goer? - has previously spoken out about her aversion to ‘festival fashion’ per se, saying rather that: “It’s slightly embarrassing… because, first and foremost, you just have to be comfortable and weather-appropriate.

"'​​​​​​So I think it’s a bit naff, some of the iterations on that theme, and how it has become its own style," she told Fashionista.

#preach

Glastonbury 2016 - which was slightly overshadowed by mud, so much mud, and the shock Brexit result - was all about Daisy Lowe's laidback maxi dress and biker boot combo, Poppy Delevingne’s leather trousers as well as Alexa's knitted mini dress, which she'd teamed with a killer purple Hunter jacket.

Have a little scroll through our gallery, which starts back in 2003, for festival fashion galore. From rainbow fringing and floppy fedoras to dungarees and vintage 80s bombers, you need never go near a flower crown again.

 

1 of 37 Getty

Alexa Chung lassoes a western look together for Glastonbury with Hunter Originals backpack and boots.

2 of 37 David M Benett

Margot doing fisherman chic in Hunter Originals boots and coat

3 of 37 Getty

Cara going utiltarian on festival fashion in Hunter Originals coat and boots, 2017

4 of 37 Getty

Adowa Aboah going matchy matchy with her Hunter Orignal boots and backpack at Glastonbury 2017

5 of 37 REX

Lorde serving cat suit realness, 2017

6 of 37 REX

Johnny Depp doing 'Pirate Glasto', 2017

7 of 37 REX

Dua Lipa doing 'Lux Sporty Spice' onstage, 2017

8 of 37

Alexa Chung At Glastonbury 2014

9 of 37

Alexa Chung At Glastonbury 2014

10 of 37 Bryant/LNP/REX/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse at Glastonbury 2015

11 of 37 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller at Glastonbury 2004

12 of 37 David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Watson at Glastonbury 2010

13 of 37 REX/Shutterstock

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2016

14 of 37 Anna Barclay/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2005

15 of 37

Florence Welch At Glastonbury 2014

16 of 37 STEPHEN MEDDLE/REX/Shutterstock

Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2003

17 of 37 David McHugh/REX/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne at Glastonbury 2013

18 of 37 David McHugh/REX/Shutterstock

Alexa Chung at Glastonbury 2013

19 of 37

Lottie Moss At Glastonbury 2016

20 of 37

Hugo Taylor And Millie Mackintosh At Glastonbury 2016

21 of 37

Daisy Lowe

Daisy Lowe's laidback style is made for festivals. This maxi dress and biker boot look is ready for all weathers. 

22 of 37

Edie Campbell Wearing Coach At Glastonbury 2016

23 of 37

Lily James In Coach At Glastonbury 2015

24 of 37

Sienna Miller At Glastonbury 2014

25 of 37

Laura Whitmore On A Sunnier Day At Glastonbury 2016

26 of 37

Poppy Delevingne At Glastonbury Festival 2015

Poppy Delevingne mixed up the classic festival look with a frayed Topshop t-shirt, Levi's short and Hunters, with a pair of Jimmy Choo sunglasses.

 

 

 

27 of 37

Rita Ora At Glastonbury 2014

28 of 37

Poppy Delevingne Wearing Coach At Glastonbury 2016

29 of 37

Poppy Delevingne At Glastonbury Festival 2015

Poppy Delevingne proved festival fashion can be chic in J Brand leggings and Isabel Marant for H&M boots.

30 of 37

Mary Charteris, Jaime Winstone And Alexa Chung At Glastonbury 2014

31 of 37 Anna Barclay/REX/Shutterstock

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anna Barclay/REX/Shutterstock (527592e) Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL, BRITAIN - JUN 2005

32 of 37

Nick Grimshaw And Rita Ora At Glastonbury 2014

33 of 37

Stella McCartney And Dakota Johnson At Glastonbury 2014

34 of 37

Cressida Bonas At Glastonbury 2014

35 of 37

Cressida Bonas At Glastonbury 2014

36 of 37

Rita Ora At Glastonbury 2014

37 of 37

Rita Ora At Glastonbury 2014

