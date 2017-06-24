Not A Flower Crown In Sight: The Best A-List Looks From Glastonbury 2017

It's here at long last, Glastonbury 2017: a hedonistic 5-day party set in Worthy Farm with festival fashion #inspo at every turn. Thus far the weather is treating us well and the festival fashion is already going OFF!

I wish I knew how to quit you, Glastonbury. Nice one @hunterboots A post shared by Alexa (@alexachung) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

Of course Alexa Chung is already out of the festival blocks, taking to the fields in a cowboy hat and a practical rubberised mini backpack by Hunter Original. Chic and practical. Win/win. Also on the hunt in Hunter, model of the moment, Adwoa Aboah doned Hunter Original's chicest pac-a-mac of all time, complimenting pink backpack and finished her festival look with a faux fur bucket hat, again, practical... perhaps?!?

Big up's to @hunterboots for the massive Glastonbury hookup and the sick threads. A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Our Joshington Hosts AKA Josh Newis-Smith is also getting in on the action and having a festival fash off with none other than Margot Robbie as the pair have both been wearing a Hunter Originals yellow rain coat. Fisherman festival chic much?

Whilst the looks start pouring in why not take some inspiration from some throwback Glasto looks? Of course, think festival fashion and two names will pop into your head quicker than you can say Hunter wellies: Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. Both stars consistently create stylish outfits that are both iconic and practical. A feat so not as easy at it looks.

Alexa - possibly the world's most chic festival-goer? - has previously spoken out about her aversion to ‘festival fashion’ per se, saying rather that: “It’s slightly embarrassing… because, first and foremost, you just have to be comfortable and weather-appropriate.

"'​​​​​​So I think it’s a bit naff, some of the iterations on that theme, and how it has become its own style," she told Fashionista.

#preach

Glastonbury 2016 - which was slightly overshadowed by mud, so much mud, and the shock Brexit result - was all about Daisy Lowe's laidback maxi dress and biker boot combo, Poppy Delevingne’s leather trousers as well as Alexa's knitted mini dress, which she'd teamed with a killer purple Hunter jacket.

Have a little scroll through our gallery, which starts back in 2003, for festival fashion galore. From rainbow fringing and floppy fedoras to dungarees and vintage 80s bombers, you need never go near a flower crown again.