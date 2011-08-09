whitelogo
whitelogo
Pia Toscano
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Pia Toscano
TV Shows
See Pia Toscano's "This Time" Video!
Aug 09, 2011 @ 3:15 pm
TV Shows
Pia Toscano's So You Think You Can Dance Performance!
Aug 05, 2011 @ 1:30 pm
TV Shows
Pia Toscano to Perform on So You Think You Can Dance!
Jul 29, 2011 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
Pia Toscano: Her Post-American Idol Style!
Jul 12, 2011 @ 1:45 pm
TV Shows
Pia Toscano Got a Record Deal!
Jul 06, 2011 @ 2:15 pm
TV Shows
American Idol Style: Haley and Lauren for Top 7 Week!
Apr 21, 2011 @ 3:20 pm
TV Shows
American Idol’s Pia Toscano to Make Big Announcement
Apr 11, 2011 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
American Idol: Pia Toscano's Shocking Elimination!
Apr 08, 2011 @ 10:40 am
TV Shows
American Idol Outfits: Gwen Stefani Styles the Ladies in L.A.M.B.!
Apr 07, 2011 @ 10:40 am
TV Shows
American Idol Outfits Found: Elton John Episode!
Mar 31, 2011 @ 4:44 pm
TV Shows
American Idol: The Top Female Contestants' Style Details!
Mar 17, 2011 @ 6:36 pm
TV Shows
American Idol Style: Pia's Gold Dress Details and More!
Mar 10, 2011 @ 5:25 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!