Zoë Saldana Springs for $8.7 Million Beverly Hills Home—Here's Your Sneak Peek

Zoë Saldana's always had incredibly chic style, and by the looks of her new Beverly Hills mansion, she's also got incredible taste when it comes to real estate. Situated in the star-studded, gated community of Hidden Valley Estates, the $8.7 million mansion is located just two doors down from Adele's new house, and was previously owned by reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, Trulia reports.

Inside the six-bedroom, eight-bath home, Saldana's got access to all the luxurious living space and amenities her heart desires. From the formal living and dining rooms to the designer kitchen, breakfast room, downstairs family room, and spacious master suite, the home is perfect for large-scale entertaining. To see everything Saldana's new 6,332-square-foot home has to offer, keep scrolling through the photos below.