Zoë Saldana Springs for $8.7 Million Beverly Hills Home—Here's Your Sneak Peek

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Jun 03, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Zoë Saldana's always had incredibly chic style, and by the looks of her new Beverly Hills mansion, she's also got incredible taste when it comes to real estate. Situated in the star-studded, gated community of Hidden Valley Estates, the $8.7 million mansion is located just two doors down from Adele's new house, and was previously owned by reality TV star Kimora Lee Simmons, Trulia reports

Inside the six-bedroom, eight-bath home, Saldana's got access to all the luxurious living space and amenities her heart desires. From the formal living and dining rooms to the designer kitchen, breakfast room, downstairs family room, and spacious master suite, the home is perfect for large-scale entertaining. To see everything Saldana's new 6,332-square-foot home has to offer, keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Courtyard

This outdoor area is the definition of peaceful. With perfectly kept landscaping, the backyard is truly picturesque. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Tennis Court

It's game on with this sophisticated tennis court.

3 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Outdoor Seating Area

Spectators have quite the place to sit while catching the game out back.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Breakfast Room

In this adorable eating room, Saldana's got the perfect space to serve up breakfast to her 1-year-old twin boys: Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana.  

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Master Bathroom

Saldana will be primpin' in style in this supremely gorgeous, all-white master bath. 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Master Bedroom

One look at this gorgeous master bedroom, with its soft lighting and fireplace, and we're instantly relaxed and ready for bed.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Walk-In Closet

Given Saldana's chic wardrobe, we all knew an extravagant closet was going to be a must-have. 

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Walk-In Closet Part 2

Space galore! Saldana's got all the storage a girl could want.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Living Room

Every girl needs a movie night every now and then, and this looks like the perfect spot for snuggling up with hubby Marco Perego to binge-watch something on Netflix. 

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Dining Room

Featuring a chandalier and rich hardwood floors, this dining room takes the cake in elegance and extravagance.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Guest Room

All guests are ensured a luxury stay and cozy sleeping quarters in this window-lit bedroom.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Formal Sitting Room

With a grand piano and plenty of space for seating, this luxurious sitting room is great for sitting to chat with guests.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Gaming Area

Here, you can see the home's open concept floor plan that flows seamlessly throughout—and even leaves room for a gaming area.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Backyard 

Backyard barbecues are a cinch with this party-ready space just out back.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy Trulia

The Pool

We can only imagine all of the splish-splash fun Saldana's kiddos will have in this massive pool area. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!