Tom Hanks Lists Not One, But Two (!) Pacific Palisades Mansions—See Inside the Neighboring Estates

Actor Tom Hanks just listed two giant estates in the Pacific Palisades, Zillow reports. The homes, located in sunny Los Angeles, are just two of the three homes he and wife Rita Wilson own in the family-friendly neighborhood. As it turns out, the couple's third house, which isn't currently on the market, sits just down the street from Hanks's other now-for-sale homes.

As stated in the listing, the first of the two is a traditional-style family home for which Hanks is asking $9.25 million. On either side of the half-acre property is a gorgeous state park and swanky country club—where, if you're lucky, you might just spot neighbors Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg, who also own homes in the Pacific Palisades.

Famous residents aside, the first of the for-sale homes is a real-estate gem all its own. Boasting 7,620-square feet, the interior offers ample space for playing hostess. Inside, interested buyers will find seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, formal living and dining rooms, and a skylit kitchen. Outside, there's a large garden area with canyon views.

Just next door is Hank's second for-sale home listed at $8.75 million. This time around, the estate is a slightly smaller (3,930-square feet), Spanish-style mansion built in 1933. Inside the four bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home, Hanks enjoys endless amenities, including exposed-beam ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large center island. Though Hanks's listing agent says this property offers “a wonderful opportunity to remodel, expand or build new," she also says the space is definitely no "tear-down."

Keep scrolling below to catch a glimpse inside both of Hanks's stunning homes. First, we'll take you through the larger of the two homes and then through the smaller, Spanish-style home—both of which are equally luxurious.